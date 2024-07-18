LAFC, Real Salt Lake fall out of first place in the West while playing to a 1-1 tie

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC and Real Salt Lake both fell out of first place in the Western Conference while playing to a 1-1 tie. Both clubs began the night tied with the LA Galaxy in first place, but neither scored in the second half. Cristian Olivera scored an early goal for LAFC in its first outing since its 13-match unbeaten streak ended last weekend with an ugly 5-1 home loss to Columbus. Brayan Vera scored his first goal of the season for Real Salt Lake. Salt Lake had more shots and more possession despite playing without MLS goals leader Cristian “Chicho” Arango.

