LAFC beats Galaxy 2-1 before 70,076 at Rose Bowl to take over Western Conference lead

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Kei Kamara and Denis Bouanga scored four minutes apart late in the first half, and Los Angeles Football Club beat the LA Galaxy 2-1 on Thursday night in front of 70,076 at the Rose Bowl in a matchup of the top two teams in the Western Conference. It was the second-largest crowd in MLS this season, surpassed only by the 72,610 for Inter Miami’s 3-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City on April 13 at Arrowhead Stadium. Gabriel Pec scored for the Galaxy. LAFC has gone unbeaten in its last 10 MLS matches to move into sole possession of first place in the Western Conference with 43 points.

