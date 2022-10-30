LAFC advances to MLS Cup final with 3-0 win over Austin FC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cristian “Chicho” Arango scored the go-ahead goal for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Football Club advanced to its first MLS Cup final with a 3-0 victory over Austin FC. LAFC will host Eastern Conference champion Philadelphia, a 3-1 winner over NYCFC, in the title match on Saturday. In the second half, Maximiliano Urruti scored an own goal and substitute Kwadwo Opoku added a score in the late stages.
Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau (16) blocks a shot from Austin FC during the first half of an MLS playoff Western Conference final soccer match Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
Austin FC midfielder Ethan Finlay, front left, trips Los Angeles FC defender Sebastien Ibeagha, front right, during the second half of an MLS playoff Western Conference final soccer match Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
Los Angeles FC midfielder Ryan Hollingshead (24) congratulates Cristian Arango (9) for his goal against Austin FC during the first half of an MLS playoff Western Conference final soccer match Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
Austin FC midfielder Felipe Martins, right, takes the ball from Los Angeles FC midfielder Kellyn Acosta, top, during the first half of an MLS playoff Western Conference final soccer match Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles. LAFC won 3-0.(AP Photo/John McCoy)
Los Angeles FC defender Sebastien Ibeagha, left, takes the ball from Austin FC midfielder Daniel Pereira (6) during the first half of an MLS playoff Western Conference final soccer match Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
Austin FC midfielder Daniel Pereira, left, takes the ball from Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango (9) during the first half of an MLS playoff Western Conference final soccer match Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
Los Angeles FC celebrates after a win over Austin FC in the MLS playoff Western Conference final soccer match Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
