Lafayette’s 2nd-half eruption sends it to first Patriot League title since ’13 by drubbing Lehigh

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Dean DeNobile threw for three scores and Jamar Curtis rushed for three scores and Lafayette beat Lehigh 49-21 to clinch the Patriot League title and secure an FCS playoff berth. The scrappy Mountain Hawks built a 21-14 halftime lead before Lafayette seized control with a five-touchdown second half. DeNobile was 19-for-27 passing for 245 yards. Curtis had 27 carries for 166 yards. Dante Perri threw for 116 yards and two scores for Lehigh.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.