Lafayette uses Curtis and late end zone pick by Smallwood to run Sacred Heart’s season opener

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jamar Curtis ran for 171 yards and backup quarterback Dean DeNobile helped lead a late drive to help Lafayette spoil Sacred Heart’s home opener with a 19-14 win to start the season for both teams. Curtis ran 47 yards to the Pioneers’ 31-yard line with 1:35 left and Lafayette ran out the clock from there. Just two plays prior, Lafayette’s Taylor Smallwood intercepted Sacred Heart’s Cade Pribula in the end zone to preserve the 19-14 lead. Lafayette reclaimed the lead when DeNobile guided the Leopards on a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Nahjee Adams scoring from a yard out with 7:14 remaining. Pribula finished with 139 yards passing.

