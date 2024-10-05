Lafayette scores 14 points in the final 2:20 of the third quarter to help get past winless Fordham

NEW YORK (AP) — Dean DeNobile threw for three touchdowns and Lafayette scored 14 points in the final 2:20 of the third quarter to help get past winless Fordham 28-23. Lafayette (3-2, 1-0) began Patriot League play with a win for the third straight season. Troy Bruce capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard run to give Lafayette a 21-17 lead. Then Saiku White intercepted a pass deep in Fordham territory, setting up the Lafayette offense in the red zone. DeNobile found Dallas Holmes from 9 yards out to make it 28-17 with 1:30 left in the third. Then Fordham made some key plays on special teams to get back in it.

