Lafayette rides Curtis’ 3TDs to 21-20 win over Colgate

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jamar Curtis ran for 122 yards and three touchdowns and his last one with 2:34 left served as the game winner and Lafayette beat Colgate 21-20. On its final drive, Colgate reached near midfield when Jake Stearney found Treyvhon Saunders for 14 yards who fumbled the ball which was recovered by Xavier Johnson with 57 seconds left. Lafayette then ran three plays to end it. Jake Stearney threw for 129 yards and a touchdown for Colgate.

