Lafayette remains unbeaten in Patriot League with 35-25 win over Georgetown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jamar Curtis ran for a pair of touchdowns, Troy Bruce rushed for another and Lafayette defeated Georgetown 35-25 for its sixth straight win to stay atop the Patriot League. Dean DeNobile threw for a 171 yards, and despite two interceptions, had a 27-yard score to Devin Paige for the Leopards, who entered the FCS coaches rankings this week at No. 19, their first time in the rankings since 2009. After Georgetown’s Jimmy Kibble scored on a 43-yard pass play, Bruce ripped off a 71-yard touchdown to restore a 14-point lead. The Leopards led 21-10 at halftime. Saiku White had a pair of interceptions for Lafayette, including a 42-yard pick-6 early in the second half for a 28-10 lead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.