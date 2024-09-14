Lafayette gets 3 total TDs from specials teams and defense in 56-14 victory over Marist

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Dean DeNobile completed 20 of 23 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown, Jamar Curtis rushed for 88 yards and three scores, and Lafayette beat Marist 56-14. The Lafayette special teams opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game when Gianlucca Tiberia blocked a punt and Xavier Johnson recovered it in the end zone. The punt return team did it again at the end of the first half when freshman Mason Kuehner scooped a low punt that bounced to him and reversed the field to race down the right sideline for a 57-yard touchdown to make it 28-7 with 1:37 left before halftime. Marist went three-and-out and Lafayette marched 55 yards in 65 seconds to take a 35-7 lead on Curtis’ third short touchdown run.

