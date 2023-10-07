Lafayette ends 12-game losing streak to Tigers, wins at Princeton for first time since 1982

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Blamassi Meite turned in pivotal big plays on defense and Lafayette held on to beat Princeton 12-9, winning its fourth straight and ending a 12-game losing streak to the Tigers. Meite sacked Blake Stenstrom in the end zone with 1:57 to go and ensure the Leopards’ their first 5-1 start since 2009 and better their 2022 win total. Meite also had a fumble recovery deep in Lafayette territory. The Leopards last beat the Tigers in 2004 with their last win at Princeton coming in 1982. It’s only their fifth win in 53 meetings since 1883. Their only loss this season was at Duke.

