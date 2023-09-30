Lafayette beats Bucknell 56-22 behind DeNobile’s four TD passes

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Dean DeNobile threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers — all in the second quarter — and Lafayette coasted to a 56-22 victory over Bucknell in a Patriot League opener. DeNobile completed 16 of 23 passes for 229 yards for Lafayette (4-1, 1-0). He had scoring strikes covering 30 yards to Carson Persing and 5 yards to Chris Carasia before connecting with Jamar Curtis from 8 yards out to give the Leopards a 35-6 lead. His fourth TD toss was a 63-yard strike to Elijah Steward and Lafayette led 42-12 at halftime. Bucknell (1-3, 0-1) scored two touchdowns in the second quarter on Coleman Bennett’s 3-yard run and Ralph Rucker’s 26-yard pass to Eric Weatherly.

