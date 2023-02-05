Ladine scores 21 as Washington beats No. 2 Stanford 72-67

SEATTLE (AP) — Elle Ladine scored 21 points and Dalayah Daniels made two key free throws with 8 seconds left, helping Washington knock off No. 2 Stanford 72-67. Washington closed the game with a 9-2 run. Lauren Schwartz made two foul shots before Ladine put the Huskies in front with a layup with 1:41 left. Daniels had 15 points in Washington’s first victory over a ranked opponent this season. Haley Van Dyke scored 14. Haley Jones scored 18 points for Stanford, and reserve Brooke Demetre had 15. Cameron Brink finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

