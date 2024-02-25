Ladine, Daniels lead Washington women past No. 9 Oregon State with Beavers’ top scorer sidelined

SEATTLE (AP) — Elle Ladine scored 23 points, Dalayah Daniels added 15 and Washington beat No. 9 Oregon State 61-51 to damage the Beavers’ hopes of at least sharing the last Pac-12 Conference title. With the Beavers playing without leading scorer and rebounder Raegan Beers, the Huskies opened the game with an 8-0 run of points in the paint, converting three turnovers into three field goals, and never trailed. Timea Gardiner had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Oregon State, with Lily Hansford adding 11 points and Dominika Paurova scoring 10. The Beavers fell to 2-2 without Beers, who has a broken nose.

