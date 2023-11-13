LaDarius Owens goes for 211 on the ground, Texas Southern routs Alcorn State 44-10

HOUSTON (AP) — LaDarius Owens had 211 yards rushing, Texas Southern erupted for 35 points in the first half, and the Tigers surprised Alcorn State 44-10. Alcorn State needed a win to clinch a share of the SWAC West Division championship, but the Braves fell behind early and could not recover. The Tigers struck first with a 67-yard touchdown pass from Jace Wilson to Trenton Leary with 10 minutes left in the first quarter. Leary added his first of three touchdowns — a 10-yard run — and the Tigers were up by 14 looking for just their second conference win of the season. They went on to lead 35-7 at halftime.

