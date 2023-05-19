Lack of practice hardly a problem for Fox as New Zealander opens with a solid 68 at the PGA

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Fox’s preparation for the PGA Championship was less than ideal. It didn’t stop the New Zealander from opening with a 2-under 68. Fox has endured an eventful last few months, including the birth of a daughter, a bout with pneumonia and flooding in his hometown of Auckland. Fox thrived on a day many of the players above him in the world rankings tumbled. World No. 1 and Masters champion Jon Rahm shot a 6-over 76. Reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick joined Rahm at 76.

