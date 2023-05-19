Lack of practice hardly a problem for Fox as New Zealander opens with a solid 68 at the PGA

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
Ryan Fox, of New Zealand, chips to the green on the 14th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Fox’s preparation for the PGA Championship was less than ideal. It didn’t stop the New Zealander from opening with a 2-under 68. Fox has endured an eventful last few months, including the birth of a daughter, a bout with pneumonia and flooding in his hometown of Auckland. Fox thrived on a day many of the players above him in the world rankings tumbled. World No. 1 and Masters champion Jon Rahm shot a 6-over 76. Reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick joined Rahm at 76.

