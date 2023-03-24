Lack of March Madness: Seeds hold form in Seattle 3 Region

SEATTLE (AP) — The top four teams in the Seattle 3 region advanced to the Sweet 16 led by Virginia Tech, which is playing in its first regional semifinals since 1999. The second-seeded UConn Huskies have been a Sweet 16 regular, advancing this far a record 29 consecutive years. They’ll face third-seed Ohio State. Tennessee, which will face the Hokies, has the most regional semifinal appearances with this being the Lady Vols’ 36th overall.

