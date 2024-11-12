Lack of consistency on offense biggest reason why Rams had 3-game winning streak snapped by Dolphins

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Sean McVay has been piecing together different lineup combinations due to the Los Angeles Rams injury woes throughout the regular season. McVay got back a couple of his offensive lineman Monday night, but the lack of continuity ended up looming large in a 23-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Rams had to settle for five Joshua Karty field goals, marking the eighth time in McVay’s eight seasons as head coach they have failed to score an offensive touchdown.

