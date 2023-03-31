Lack of big-name teams could take toll on Final Four ratings

Cinderella teams make for great stories and busted brackets. They don’t necessarily make for great television ratings, though. After getting a dream Final Four field last year, CBS and Turner Sports have something very different this weekend with Florida Atlantic, Miami, San Diego State and Connecticut making it to Houston. Upsets during the first two weeks have seemingly already taken their toll. The tournament is averaging 9.11 million viewers through the regional finals, which is down 6% from last year.

