Lacey Eden scores 2 of the United States’ 5 goals in the first period and the Americans rout Canada

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Wisconsin senior Lacey Eden scored two of the United States’ five first-period goals and the Americans routed Canada 7-2 on Wednesday night in the opener of the Rivalry Series. Team USA continued its dominance in the Rivalry Series, winning the first game for the fifth straight time in the series for an overall record of 9-3-3-7. Abbey Murphy also scored two goals for the United States. Murphy, the potential first overall pick of next summer’s PWHL draft, opened the scoring midway through the first period on a one-timer off a loose puck just before a penalty expired. A little over a minute later, defender Savannah Harmon redirected Grace Zumwinkle’s cross off the post and in to make it 2-0. Eden scored back-to-back goals later in the first period.

