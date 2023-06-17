LACC’s eye-catching 11th hole emerging as challenge at U.S. Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The view from the tee box of the 11th hole on Los Angeles Country Club’s North course is the signature shot of this U.S. Open. The downtown Los Angeles skyline looms behind the trees backing the green. The 11th is pretty, but it’s also one of the most interesting par 3s in the country. It’s been a challenge in the first two days. The field produced only 15 birdies on the 11th in the first two rounds, fewer than every hole except the par-3 fourth’s 14 birdies. With 106 combined bogeys or double bogeys, it ranked the fifth-toughest hole so far.

