Lacazette, Wahi score four as Lyon makes stunning comeback

Alexandre Lacazette and Elye Wahi each scored four goals but only one of the strikers saw their team win as Lyon overturned a three-goal deficit to beat Montpellier 5-4 in a dramatic French league match. Lacazette completed his quadruple deep in added time from the penalty spot. His shot to the top right corner after he was brought down sparked wild celebrations in the stands. It was the first time in the league that both teams had one of their players scoring at least four goals since Reims beat Monaco 8-4 in 1974. With the race for European spots heating up Monaco put daylight between itself and other contenders with a 2-1 win at last-place Angers.

