Lacazette, Wahi each score four in 9-goal thriller; PSG wins

Alexandre Lacazette and Elye Wahi each scored four goals but only one of the strikers saw their team win as Lyon overturned a three-goal deficit to beat Montpellier 5-4 in a dramatic French league match. Lacazette completed his quadruple deep in added time from the penalty spot. It was the first time in the league that both teams had one of their players scoring at least four goals since Reims beat Monaco 8-4 in 1974. Lacazette joined France star Kylian Mbappé as the league’s top striker this season. Mbappé scored his 24th league goal during PSG’s 3-1 win at Troyes after a turbulent week for the defending champion which included Lionel Messi’s suspension after an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.