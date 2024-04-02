Lacazette scores twice as Lyon beats Valenciennes 3-0 to reach French Cup final

PARIS (AP) — Striker Alexandre Lacazette scored two goals to help Lyon reach the French Cup final by defeating second-division Valenciennes 3-0. Lyon, which dominated French soccer during the 2000s, will have a chance to win its first piece of silverware since 2012. The seven-time French champions will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Rennes in next month’s final. Gift Orban also scored for Lyon.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.