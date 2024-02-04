Lacazette scores for struggling Lyon in 1-0 win over Marseille. Nice stays second

PARIS (AP) — Lyon has secured a valuable win in its relegation fight when it beat Marseille 1-0 in a contest between two storied sides sharing 17 French league titles. Neither has clinched the title since Marseille’s last triumph in 2010. Veteran striker Alexandre Lacazette grabbed the only goal as Lyon moved away from the relegation zone. There were no visiting Marseille fans allowed for security reasons. Elsewhere second-place Nice again showed why it has the best defense by drawing 0-0 at third-place Brest to stay three points clear of its rival. Nice has conceded only 11 goals in 20 league games. Lille routed Clermont 4-0 to leapfrog Monaco into fourth place.

