Lacazette ready to play for Lyon against PSG after face injury

LYON, France (AP) — Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette has recovered from a face injury and could play against Paris Saint-Germain in the French league on Sunday. Lyon coach Pierre Sage says Lacazette has resumed light training and is on track to feature against league leader PSG at Parc des Princes. Sage says “He should be able to play the match, or at least a part” of it. Lacazette was accidentally struck by goalkeeper Marco Bizot near the end of last Sunday’s game against Brest and taken off on a stretcher. Lyon won 4-3 with a penalty deep into stoppage time following Bizot’s foul on Lacazette.

