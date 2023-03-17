Lacazette nets 150th goal for Lyon in 1-1 draw with Nantes

PARIS (AP) — Lyon has overcame conceding an early own goal to draw Nantes at home 1-1 in the French league thanks to striker Alexandre Lacazette’s 150th goal for the club. Nantes led through central defender Castello Lukeba’s third-minute own goal. Former Arsenal forward Lacazette equalized in the 24th for his 21st goal in 28 games this season. He is up to second on the club’s all-time scoring list but he went off midway through the second half with an unspecified injury. Lyon stayed in 10th place while Nantes is in 14th spot.

