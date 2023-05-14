Lacazette fails from spot as Lyon loses; Aboukhlal misses Toulouse game in rainbow jersey protest

PARIS (AP) — Alexandre Lacazette saw his injury-time penalty saved as Lyon lost 2-1 at Clermont in the French league to fall behind in the race for a European place next season. Lacazette’s penalty deep into stoppage time last weekend helped Lyon beat Montpellier 5-4 at home and capped a four-goal performance. Lyon is seventh with only three games left. Fifth place earns a Europa Conference League slot. Teams wore rainbow-colored numbers on their jerseys this weekend to lend support to the fight against homophobia. But Toulouse forward Zakaria Aboukhlal was left out of the squad for its 0-0 home draw against Nantes after refusing to wear it. Aboukhlal posted on Twitter to defend his decision. Third-place Marseille plays last-place Angers later Sunday.

