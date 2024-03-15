Lacazette and O’Brien on target for Lyon in exciting 3-2 win at Toulouse

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Lyon has come from behind to score twice late on and beat Toulouse 3-2 in the French league. Irish defender Jake O’Brien got the winner with nine minutes remaining to maintain Lyon’s good run. The win leaves it in 10th position in Ligue 1, five points ahead of 11th-placed Toulouse.

