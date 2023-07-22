Labuschagne century resists England push for series-leveling Ashes win

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England’s prospects of leveling the Ashes series are just about alive after part-timer Joe Root claimed the only wicket of a rain-ruined fourth day at Old Trafford. Just 30 overs were possible during a gloomy afternoon. The morning and evening sessions were wiped out by the weather. Australia finished 61 runs behind on 214-5 in its second innings. With the forecast dreadful again for the fifth and final day, England badly needed to make inroads. But it hit a brick wall as Marnus Labuschagne converted his overnight 44 into a vital 111. Labuschagne has nudged them closer to the draw that would guarantee the urn joins them on the flight back to Australia. He shared a 103-run stand with Mitch Marsh, who had 31 when stumps was called.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.