Labuschagne century resists England push for Ashes win

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Joe Root has kept England’s hopes of a series-leveling win alive in the fourth Ashes test by dismissing centurion Marnus Labuschagne on a rain-affected fourth day. The worst fears of a washout at Old Trafford were not realized. Persistent showers finally cleared in time to get play underway at 2:45 p.m. But a stand of 103 between Labuschagne and Mitch Marsh threatened to shut the door on the home side. Labuschagne made a defiant 111 to nudge his side closer to a draw that would see Australia retain the urn. He was finally removed when he nicked Root’s occasional off-spin. That left the tourists on 214-5, 61 behind England having ended day three 167 adrift. Marsh is on 31 and Cameron Green on 3.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.