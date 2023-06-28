Labuschagne and Smith powering Australia in 2nd Ashes test

LONDON (AP) — Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith have hurried Australia to 190-2 against England at the first tea in the second Ashes test at Lord’s. Australia added 117 runs in the second session for the loss of only David Warner’s wicket. The opener scored 66. Labuschagne is 45 not out and Smith is on 38. Their stand is at 94. Josh Tongue, in his Ashes debut, became the first England bowler to bowl out Australia’s opening batsmen since 1968, and the first at Lord’s since 1884. A new concern for England was No. 3 batsman Ollie Pope, who left the field soon after lunch when he injured his right shoulder while making a diving stop of the ball.

