Laborde nets winner as Nice ends Lille’s 6-game unbeaten run

PARIS (AP) — Striker Gaetan Laborde scored the winner as Nice beat Lille 1-0 to end the northern side’s six-game unbeaten run in the French league. Laborde netted in the 34th minute after Badredine Bouanani intercepted a poor back pass and set him up for a first-time finish. Lille had not lost in the league since Oct. 30. Lyon won 2-0 at Corsican side Ajaccio in a heated match. League leader Paris Saint-Germain looks to move five points clear at the top later Sunday by beating midtable Brest.

