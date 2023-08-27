LaBonta and Alozie trade goals as the Current and Dash play to a 1-1 tie in the NWSL

HOUSTON (AP) — Kansas City’s Lo’eau LaBonta and Houston’s Michelle Alozie scored as the Current and Dash played to a 1-1 tie Saturday night in the National Women’s Soccer League. It was the Current’s first draw of the season, while Houston (4-5-8) has had eight draws, which is tied for the league lead. The NWSL returned to regular-season play last weekend after taking a break while 61 league players traveled to Australia and New Zealand for the Women’s World Cup. Houston had six players in the tournament. Kansas City had two.

