Labas-to-Parker touchdown lifts Central Michigan over Ball State in wild finish

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Joe Labas hit Chris Parker with the winning touchdown pass in the final minute and Central Michigan defeated Ball State 37-34 on Saturday in a game that saw three lead changes in the last five minutes. The Chippewas began the winning drive on their own 25-yard line with 53 seconds left. B.J. Harris opened the drive runs of 50 yards and 6 yards. Labas hit Harris for a short gain, then connected with Evan Boyd for 34 yards to the Ball State 20. On the next play, Labas hit Parker with the winning pass. The Cardinals had 16 seconds left for their final possession, but a series of laterals backed them up to the 6-yard line as time ran out.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.