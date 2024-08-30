Labas, special teams spark Central Michigan to 66-10 romp over Central Connecticut

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Joey Labas threw for three touchdowns and 342 yards and completed 75% of his passes and Central Michigan beat Central Connecticut 66-10 in the season opener for both teams. Labas finished 18-for-24 passing overall and did most of his damage before halftime, completing 16 of 20 for 268 yards and two touchdowns and sending the Chippewas to a 42-7 halftime advantage. Myles Bailey opened the scoring by running in from 7 yards out for a 7-0 Central Michigan lead. Elijah Howard knotted it with a 3-yard run, but on the following kickoff, Stephan Bracey ran 87 yards to score and Central Michigan pulled away. Blue Devils quarterback Brady Olson finished 12-for-20 passing for 90 yards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.