La Tech player caught stomping on opponent during UTEP game is suspended indefinitely by school

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Louisiana Tech suspended linebacker Brevin Randle indefinitely, a day after he was caught on camera stomping on the helmet of a UTEP player who was lying face down after a play. Randle was not flagged by officials in the second quarter of the Bulldogs’ 24-10 victory in El Paso, Texas, on Friday night, but video of the play went viral on social media. La. Tech athletic director Eric Wood released a statement, saying he and coach Sonny Cumbie had met with Randle on Saturday. Randle is second on the team in tackles with 46.

