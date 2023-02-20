LA Sparks sign Yang Liwei, 2nd China-born player for team

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks have signed guard Yang Liwei, who will become the second China-born player to suit up for the team. Zheng Haixia was drafted by the Sparks in 1997 and played one season for them, leading the league in field-goal percentage. Yang recently led China to a silver medal in the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup. She averaged 9.3 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 rebounds in eight games. Yang previously played 10 seasons in Guangdong, including two with current Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike.

