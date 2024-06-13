LA Sparks sign Dearica Hamby to contract extension through 2025 season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks have signed Dearica Hamby to a contract extension through the 2025 season. The two-time All-Star leads the WNBA in double-doubles with 10 and rebounding with 11.4 per game this season. Hamby is averaging 20 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 48% from 3-point range. She earned Western Conference Player of the Week honors after leading the Sparks to a win over her former team, the Las Vegas Aces, last week.

