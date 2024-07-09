LA Sparks sign 5-year extension to play home games at Crypto.com Arena

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks have signed a five-year extension to continue playing their home games at Crypto.com Arena through 2029. The deal with arena owner AEG was announced Tuesday. The Sparks have played at the downtown arena since 2001, winning three league championships. It’s also where Lisa Leslie had the first dunk in league history. The team shares the arena with the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and NHL’s Los Angeles Kings. The NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers have left for their own new arena in nearby Inglewood. That’s where the Sparks played from 1997-2000 at the Forum.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.