LA Sparks re-sign Karlie Samuelson for rest of WNBA season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks have re-signed guard Karlie Samuelson to a contract for the remainder of the season. She is averaging 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists while starting once in five games this season. Her 59% shooting from 3-point range ranks second in the WNBA. Samuelson was signed by the team to a hardship contract on May 18. She played with Phoenix last season on a hardship deal. The 28-year-old guard has also played for Seattle and Dallas during her career.

