LA Sparks part ways with team president Vanessa Shay

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks are parting ways with team president Vanessa Shay after nearly a year on the job. She was hired last May to be in charge of business operations. The team says the move was “mutually agreed” upon. Karen Bryant was hired in January as general manager and chief administrative officer overseeing basketball and business operations. The Sparks open the regular season on May 19 against Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury.

