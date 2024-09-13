LA Sparks’ franchise rebuild stalls out as team misses the playoffs for the 4th straight year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks are still looking to the future. They had hoped to return to the WNBA playoffs this season for the first time since 2020, but will have to wait until next year. The Sparks have a league-worst mark of 7-30 and have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Sparks suffered a big blow in mid-June when rookie Cameron Brink was lost for the season after tearing the ACL in her left knee. The No. 2 pick in the WNBA draft averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while starting her first 15 games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.