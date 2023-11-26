La Salle coach Fran Dunphy wins 600th career basketball game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — La Salle coach Fran Dunphy won his 600th career game. Dunphy reached the milestone Sunday in the Explorers’ 81-62 win over Coppin State. Dunphy won 310 games as head coach at Penn from 1989-2006, and 270 more while at Temple from 2006-19. The 75-year-old Dunphy led the Explorers to 15 wins last year and they are 5-1 this season. Dunphy also earned a master’s degree at Villanova and is the only person to coach three Big 5 teams.

