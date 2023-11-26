La Salle coach Fran Dunphy wins 600th career basketball game

By The Associated Press
La Salle coach Fran Dunphy applauds the team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben McKeown]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — La Salle coach Fran Dunphy won his 600th career game. Dunphy reached the milestone Sunday in the Explorers’ 81-62 win over Coppin State. Dunphy won 310 games as head coach at Penn from 1989-2006, and 270 more while at Temple from 2006-19.  The 75-year-old Dunphy led the Explorers to 15 wins last year and they are 5-1 this season. Dunphy also earned a master’s degree at Villanova and is the only person to coach three Big 5 teams.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.