LA Rams WR Puka Nacua is headed to injured reserve after reaggravating his knee injury, McVay says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Receiver Puka Nacua is headed to injured reserve after reaggravating his knee injury in the Los Angeles Rams’ season-opening loss at Detroit. Rams coach Sean McVay says Nacua will be out for at least a month. Nacua missed much of training camp and the preseason after injuring his knee in an early workout. He appeared to re-injure the knee in the first half against the Lions, but he briefly tried to return to the game before leaving for good.

