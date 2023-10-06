LA Rams WR Cooper Kupp expected to make season debut against Philadelphia

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to make his season debut for the Los Angeles Rams against Philadelphia on Sunday. Coach Sean McVay says Kupp will be activated from injured reserve and will play at SoFi Stadium “unless something else happens in the next 48 hours.” Kupp returned to practice this week after missing the first four games of the season with a hamstring injury. The Super Bowl 56 MVP was hurt early in training camp, and he aggravated the injury in late August. Kupp hasn’t played since Week 10 in mid-November 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.