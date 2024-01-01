LA Rams waive struggling Lucas Havrisik, will have their 3rd new kicker of the season in Week 18

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams will have their third new kicker of the season for their regular-season finale after they waived struggling Lucas Havrisik. Havrisik missed two extra point attempts in the Rams’ 26-25 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. He missed five field goals and three extra points in nine games with Los Angeles, which signed him in October after veteran Brett Maher struggled. The Rams’ 11 missed field goals this season are the most by an NFL team since 2015, and their 15 total missed kicks are five more than any other team this season.

