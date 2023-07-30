LA Rams sign veteran RB Royce Freeman one day after Sony Michel’s retirement

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have signed veteran running back Royce Freeman one day after the abrupt retirement of Sony Michel. Freeman was with the Houston Texans for the past 1 1/2 seasons. He spent most of 2022 on the practice squad. Rams coach Sean McVay previously said his team would add a veteran ball-carrier after the departure of Michel. Los Angeles last month re-signed the two-time Super Bowl champion and a member of the Rams’ title team two seasons ago. Michel was going to be a backup to starter Cam Akers, but Freeman will attempt to fill that role.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.