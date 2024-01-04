LA Rams rookie sensations Kobie Turner, Byron Young chase sacks and history together

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Kobie Turner and Byron Young joined the Los Angeles Rams 12 picks apart in the third round last spring. They’ve exceeded all expectations for their success this season as they both chase the NFL rookie sacks title. Turner has the rookie lead with nine sacks after getting 2 1/2 at New York last weekend, while Young is tied for second with seven. This competition is very friendly, however. There’s already a tight bond between nose tackle Turner and edge-rushing linebacker Young. They’ve got similar backgrounds as well-traveled collegiate players who had to fight to the top. They even live in the same apartment complex.

