LA Rams re-sign DL Marquise Copeland, slowing roster exodus

By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches as players warm up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. McVay says he's back for the long term with the Rams. The youngest coach in NFL history to win the Super Bowl says he made a decision for years to come when he elected to stick with the Rams in January. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Butch Dill]

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams re-signed defensive lineman Marquise Copeland. The move temporarily halts their wholesale roster exodus after the team’s first losing season in six years. Copeland spent most of his first 2 1/2 NFL seasons on the Rams’ practice squad before the team signed him to the active roster in November 2021. He has played in 25 games with nine starts on the line. Copeland is just the second free agent to re-sign this offseason with the Rams, whose roster has been badly depleted while the club attempts to reset its payroll after years of high-profile acquisitions

