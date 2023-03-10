LA Rams face big decisions with roster in transition

Although the salary cap has never seemed like much of a barrier to the Los Angeles Rams, general manager Les Snead admits his team is in need of a slight reset this season. That means LA is unlikely to make another major signing this spring while focusing on re-signing its own free agents and dropping just enough talent to get under the cap. The Rams still have many areas in which they must improve in free agency, however. They could add a backup quarterback and veteran talent at every skill position, while they also need to restock both lines.

