LA Rams face big decisions with roster in transition

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE -Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner (45) waves towards the stands during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Linebacker Bobby Wagner is leaving with the Los Angeles Rams after just one season, a person familiar with the decision said Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Wagner’s release won’t be official until after the start of the new league year next month. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kyusung Gong]

Although the salary cap has never seemed like much of a barrier to the Los Angeles Rams, general manager Les Snead admits his team is in need of a slight reset this season. That means LA is unlikely to make another major signing this spring while focusing on re-signing its own free agents and dropping just enough talent to get under the cap. The Rams still have many areas in which they must improve in free agency, however. They could add a backup quarterback and veteran talent at every skill position, while they also need to restock both lines.

